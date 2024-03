A brawl between two men in Valletta’s Strait Street in the early hours of Saturday morning left one nursing grievous injuries, police said in a statement.

The fight was reported to police officers at 2.15am.

When officers reached the scene, they found an injured 25-year-old Valletta resident. He was taken to the nearest health centre for medical treatment.

Police say the man was injured by another man using a glass. The assailant, who fled the scene, remains unknown and at large, police said.