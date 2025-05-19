A local brokerage firm that has been fined by the anti-money laundering watchdog had its case thrown out by the European Court of Human Rights after its application was declared inadmissible.

XNT Ltd filed an application against Malta on December 6, 2024, complaining about a breach to its right to a fair hearing in relation to a fine imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

The €244,679 fine was imposed following a compliance review by the FIAU for failure to comply with anti-money laundering regulations on June 9, 2022.

The company took twofold legal action: it appealed the fine before the Court of Appeal and instituted constitutional proceedings before the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction.

In its constitutional application, XNT Limited pleaded that the fine had been imposed in the absence of a fair trial. The court of first instance found a breach and quashed the FIAU’s decision.

The Constitutional Court reversed the judgment and found no violation of the company’s right to a fair trial.

The Court of Appeal suspended the proceedings until the constitutional proceedings were finally decided.

XNT Ltd filed a complaint before the Strasbourg court complaining that the law which empowered the FIAU to impose administrative penalties was of a criminal nature and was in breach of fair hearing principles, since the decision to fine was not taken by the court but by an investigative body, whose officials are not judges.

It also argued that FIAU’s procedures are not provided in the law, and the investigated person does not have the possibility to make submission.

The decision can only be appealed before the Court of Appeal, which could examine both points of fact and law, but provided only limited procedural rights particularly in relation to the production of evidence and the hearing of witnesses. The case had to be determined within six months.

The European Court of Human Rights assessed the company’s application, and reiterated that a State’s choice of a particular criminal justice system is in principle outside the scope of the supervision carried out by the Court at European level, provided it does not contravene the principles set forth in the Convention.

It also observed that XNT Ltd did not inform the Strasbourg Court whether the proceedings before the Court of Appeal had been concluded and, in such circumstances, it could not exclude the possibility that the company may be relieved from paying the fine or that proceedings be discontinued.

Neither could it exclude that the Court of Appeal would provide the relevant guarantees ensuring that the proceedings against the company are in conformity with the requirements in the right to a fair trial.

The complaint was rejected for non-exhaustion of domestic remedies with the European Court of Human Rights declaring the application as inadmissible.

Lawyers José Herrera and David Camilleri are representing XNT Ltd.