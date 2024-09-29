The Permanent Representation of Malta to the Council of Europe last week hosted a reception in Strasbourg to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence, with the participation of Taste History and KorMalta. The event sought to honour Malta’s legacy and to showcase the country’s vibrant cultural identity, its refined cuisine and its unique and rich history.

Around 180 high-level dignitaries and representatives attended the celebration. These included the secretary general of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovili; the president of the European Court of Human Rights, Marko Bošnjak; the secretary general of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Mathieu Mori; and the director and secretary of the Venice Commission, Simona Granata-Menghini; as well as the permanent representatives and deputies of member states and observer states to the Council of Europe, consul generals, honorary consuls, including Malta’s Honorary Consul Eric Mayer-Schaller; and members of the Maltese community in Strasbourg, including Malta’s judge to the European Court of Human Rights, Madam Justice Lorraine Schembri Orland.

Malta’s versatile culinary identity was presented to the distinguished guests by Taste History’s chef Malcom Baldacchino, who took those present on a gastronomic journey through the degustation of a delicate Maltese menu from the French period that was explained by Heritage Malta senior curator Liam Gauci.

The food, inspired from 1798 Malta, was complemented by an exhibition of historic manuscripts from the same period, capturing the essence of this part of Malta’s history and providing guests with a visual insight into the two years of French rule. Exhibits included an original translation into Maltese of the French national anthem La Marseillaise which was composed in Strasbourg.

The event also featured an a cappella performance by members of Malta’s national choir, who presented a varied and multilingual repertoire throughout the evening.

During the opening speeches, Malta’s rich history, its significant anniversaries celebrated this year, as well as its continuous work and commitment to uphold the fundamental values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including in the upcoming presidency of the Council of Europe, were underlined.

The permanent representative, Ambassador Francesca Camilleri Vettiger, underscored the important role of small states in shaping international relations and referred to Malta’s current and unique dual role as it is concurrently the OSCE chair-in-office and an elected UNSC member.

The ambassador also stressed the significant milestone next year, as Malta’s 60th anniversary as a member of the “common European home” − the Council of Europe − will coincide with the Malta’s presidency of the same organisation, while it continues holding its position as chair of the north-south centre of the Council of Europe.

Guests could savour local cheeses among other Maltese delicacies.

Malta’s Honorary Consul for the Grand-Est and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Eric Mayer-Schaller, also addressed those present, recalling Malta’s rich and complex history and the plethora of foreign rulers which governed its islands. He also underlined the country’s rich culture and the islands’ treasures adorned with a baroque style from the 17th and 18th centuries, earning the country three UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The event was sponsored by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade particularly through its Cultural Diplomacy Fund, the Malta Tourism Authority, Heritage Malta, Arts Council Malta, BOV, Tal-Massar Winery, Farsons, Mediatheque Library, Maypole and Attrans.