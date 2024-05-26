Our business model is a resilient one with systems integration as a steady and reliable part of business, driving growth and solid recurring revenue. Business software continues to expand our ERP client base and in fintech, our successful intellectual property products continue to fuel more growth, says Andrew Borg, Computime CEO.

Computime was established over four decades ago. Curiously, it was the brainchild of a small group of accountants who pioneered computer time-sharing and software development at the time. This was the beginning of an organic, multi-disciplinary growth which is a strong pillar of Computime’s identity today.

Today, with a successful 44-year track record, a hundred tech employees and annual revenues close to €20 million, Computime has carved a niche with a well-established client base mainly in the banking and financial sector in either the Fintech or Systems Integration space. Its robust infrastructure encompasses Customer Experience, Project Management, Marketing, Sales, Operations, HR, and Finance teams.

“I believe in our role of assisting clients with their strategic IT decisions and we do this by implementing technical best practices and by seamlessly integrating various IT systems, which are often complex to optimise. In our Fintech space, we offer consultancy and provide high-value insights and recommendations,” explains Andrew Borg.

He explains that for many clients, making strategic IT decisions with confidence and in a way that is aligned with their overall business goals remains a challenge.

“We assist them by mapping their IT strategies into practical technology and business applications, we support their IT personnel throughout implementation and help them make informed decisions based on potential investments and returns for them to achieve their business objectives with maximized efficiency. We team with clients in a flexible yet professional way, responding to project challenges in an effective, down-to-earth way, where the client’s business is always a priority.”

Computime collaborates with clients to drive innovation and competitive advantage through automation in Fintech regulatory reporting, streamlining processes during ERP implementation, and tightening business process integration, both at infrastructural and business application level for better decision-making.

“The IT infrastructure solutions we provide ensure information security, data connectivity and on-premise and cloud systems flexibility and availability, essential for successful, continuous business operations. Our Managed Services offering ensures that clients can focus on their core business activities.”

“Ours is a holistic approach that empowers clients to effectively leverage technology to sustain their competitive advantage,” adds Borg.

According to Borg, Computime has managed to set itself apart in terms of service delivery and customer support compared to other IT service providers, mainly in Financial Management Systems and highly sensitive data-driven businesses.

“Being agile and responsive to business challenges is crucial. We have great, long-term relationships with our clients, some going back decades - relationships serviced by our highly trained and certified people who are backed by manufacturer certifications at both individual and company levels.”

“Furthermore, in the business applications and Fintech areas, we employ professionals with both technical and business backgrounds to ensure full understanding of the client’s requirements.”

Computime routinely implements large ERP systems that reflect daily business operations and manages extensive networking, IT security projects, and cloud migrations with seamless integration and functionality.

Borg acknowledges that at the stage of client onboarding, deploying core IT systems can initially be seen as highly disruptive.

“Having both technical and business experts planning the deployment ensures minimal disruption. We also work alongside existing systems for a smoother transition which allows us a deeper understanding of client operations to anticipate and address potential issues better.”

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, Computime continues to stay ahead of the curve by adopting and integrating new technologies into its service offerings.

“Our strong relationships with leading manufacturers such as HP, Cisco, CheckPoint, and Acumatica enable us to ensure that our technical experts are constantly trained on emerging technologies, and this enables us to propose solutions in line with the latest advancements.”

“However, we prioritize practicality and relevance and the solutions we propose are realistically suited to the specific contexts in which they will be deployed. This ensures cutting-edge, effective, and contextually appropriate IT solutions,” adds Borg.

“There are challenges of course and one major challenge is the shift of business control to manufacturers, especially in cloud environments which affects both financial and operational aspects, particularly in Fintech,” explains Borg.

“In this case, we are investing in our IP, and tuning our Systems Integration towards a more ‘Computime branded’ managed services offering. Our IP now encompasses a Fintech suite of regulatory reporting products, branded as BRSAnalytics, used by the majority of local financial players, as well as our international product Complyradar, our own Anti-Money Laundering, AI-based, transaction monitoring solution.”

“Cloud disruption also impacts traditional systems integration and application ownership costs. The growth of IT as a service means businesses need to focus on core operations and strategies will need to be adapted accordingly.”

“The third is finding more skilled people but this challenge is present across all markets. Luckily, we have a great team, and our retention rate is high because we invest a lot in training and flexible work arrangements.”

Computime’s priorities and strategies for continued growth and success have now been streamlined across three main areas namely Systems Integration (SI), Business Software (BS), and Fintech.

“Each area is successful and comes with its unique growth rates, opportunities and challenges.

“We see Systems Integration as a steady and reliable part of our business. It drives continuous growth through big projects which bring solid recurring revenue. Business Software is expanding our ERP client base and helps us map business processes to applications. As for Fintech, our successful intellectual property namely BRSAnalytics, Complyradar, and CESOP continues to fuel a higher rate of growth.

“Computime’s business model has proved to be indeed resilient and we intend to continue that trend.”