The strategies adopted by organisations today need to be built around key opportunities and not detailed business plans. To develop such strategies, companies and organisations need to become better at learning, at understanding long-term mega-trends and at identifying and cultivating their unique value. This is the key message delivered by three guest speakers at the University of Malta’s recent ‘Thought Leadership’ event held at the Valletta Campus.

Attended by close to 200 post-graduate students and industry professionals, the event, entitled ‘Strategy in the Age of Uncertainty’, featured presentations by Joe Schembri, an academic at the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy at the University of Malta; Robert Glenn Richey, a professor and expert in supply chain and international business at the University of Auburn in the US; and Colm Reilly, who runs an international economic development firm active globally.

Colm Reilly addressing participants.

Schembri argued that in the uncertain world in which organisations function today, certain strategic opportunities determine the growth trajectory of the organisation and thus companies should dissect recent or present opportunities to understand their nature, design learning systems and lead their organisations in a path between replicating successful opportunities and being open to new ones.

Richey made the case that organisations can learn and can use learning and knowledge-sharing structures which make them responsive to changes in their outside environment.

Reilly delivered a presentation around the fact that global mega-trends outlive immediate events and thus should serve as a backdrop to all strategic planning efforts. He drove home the point that offering unique value determines the price of any service and thus drives long term growth.

The ‘Thought Leadership’ event was supported by the HSBC Foundation and TradeMalta and was held under the patronage of the university’s pro-rector responsible for the university’s strategic plan, Valerie Sollars.

Daniela Castillo acted as the event’s moderator.

The university intends to host more ‘Thought Leadership’ events where international and local experts deliver thought-provoking insights which industry and society can use.