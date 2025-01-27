The equality commissioner has suggested that parents could achieve a better work-life balance if their children completed their homework at school rather than at home.

Renee Laiviera. Photo: Emma Borg

Renee Laiviera, the commissioner at the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), spoke to Times of Malta about the findings of a recently commissioned study. The research focused on “perceptions and attitudes of women and men in Malta towards work-life balance, with a specific focus on family size”.

Two suggestions from the study addressed short school hours and the need to improve after-school services, such as Klabb 3-16. Klabb 3-16 is a national programme operating in state schools that provides supervision for children after school hours, running until 6pm.

While at Klabb 3-16, children can participate in activities like arts and crafts, drama and physical education, as well as complete their homework.

“One thing that is very important for a work-life balance is for the children to do their homework there and not at home,” Laiviera said.

She argued that the current system is neither supportive of children nor helpful to parents.

Laiviera, who previously worked as a French teacher, noted that the system “is expecting too much of parents to know everything”.

She explained that even as a teacher, she did not expect all parents to be able to help their children with their homework. She also recommended reviewing the amount of homework assigned to children.

However, Education Minister Clifton Grima has expressed concerns about extending school hours, saying the education system should revolve around children’s well-being and that it was important for children to spend quality time at home.

Need for a new way of thinking in light of societal and lifestyle changes

When asked about the minister’s remarks, Laiviera noted that her suggestions focused on a broader context, adding: “The minister didn’t say that Klabb 3-16 can’t be strengthened for more children with more activities.”

She continued: “I think children have enough academic work as it is. What they need are more extracurricular activities to relax.”

Laiviera highlighted the need for a “new way of thinking” in light of societal and lifestyle changes.

The study that sparked this discussion proposed several reforms related to work-family balance. Among its recommendations are extending maternity leave, improving paternity leave, introducing leave for parents with sick children, and exploring the feasibility of a shorter workweek.

The study also called for equal opportunities in work-family rights, analysing these rights in both the private and public sectors, and promoting remote work where possible.

Laiviera acknowledged that not all jobs are suited to remote work but stressed that it should be considered wherever viable.

“We are still averse to remote work because we are managing in a traditional manner. Through presenteeism, not by output,” she said.

She said some employers resist implementing family-friendly measures, often restricting them to “trusted” employees.

The NCPE, however, has encouraged businesses to make such policies available to all staff, noting it would work as a carrot to encourage higher output. Such family-friendly policies and a re-evaluation of traditional systems are essential steps towards better work-life balance, she stressed.