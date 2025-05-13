Updated 11.50am

A truck which got stuck under the Bay Street bridge on Tuesday caused heavy traffic and could potentially cause damage to the structure, a Transport Malta official confirmed.

On Tuesday morning, commuters in St Julian’s experienced unusually heavy traffic.

This was due to ongoing cabling works by Enemalta and a truck that accidentally got lodged beneath the Bay Street bridge in Paceville.

Transport Malta shared a photo of the stuck truck on social media, along with the caption: “Triq Santu Wistin, in the direction of St George’s Bay in St Julian’s, is currently temporarily closed due to a truck blocking the passage. Transport Malta is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the road is reopened to traffic.”

Speaking to Times of Malta, Transport Malta confirmed the truck driver continued driving toward the bridge despite being warned by an enforcement officer. As a result, the vehicle became stuck, blocking the road and possibly damaging the bridge.

Officials explained that, to move the trailer, they lowered its tyres to reduce its height. By 10.15 a.m., the truck could proceed.

After a risk assessment, the bridge was certified as safe, and the road, Triq Santu Wistin, was open to traffic once again.

Triq Santu Wistin in St Julians Photo: Jonathan Borg

The situation caused significant congestion throughout the area.

The traffic chaos was subsiding by 11.15am.

Traffic in the area is being exacerbated by Enemalta's cabling works across various parts of St Julian’s. An Enemalta spokesperson confirmed that Triq Elija Zammit and Triq Is-Swieqi, part of Triq Santu Wistin and part of Triq Gort are closed.

These closures are necessary for the expansion of the electrical distribution system.

Alternative Routes and Diversions

Transport Malta has issued the following traffic diversions for drivers:

From Pembroke towards St George’s Bay: Access is only available via Triq il-Professor Walter Ganado.

From Pender Gardens towards St George’s Bay:

Option 1: Take Triq Gort, then Triq Sant Andrija (direction Pembroke). Turn left onto Triq is-Sirk, continue to Triq Migbed, and proceed to Triq is-Swieqi.

Option 2: From Triq Gort and Triq Sant Andrija (direction Pembroke), take a right at the hairpin turn to loop back down to Triq Sant Andrija. Then turn left onto Triq il-Professor Walter Ganado and continue to Ix-Xatt ta’ San Ġorġ.

Option 3: From Triq Gort and Triq Sant Andrija (direction Valletta), turn left onto the slip road at Triq Mikiel Ang Borg. Make a U-turn towards Triq il-Baltiku, turn left again onto Triq Sant Andrija (direction Pembroke), then take a left onto Triq il-Marbat leading to Triq is-Swieqi.

From Valletta towards St George’s Bay: Follow Triq Sant Andrija (direction Pembroke), then turn left onto Triq il-Marbat, which leads to Triq is-Swieqi.