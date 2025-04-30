A crash outside St Julian's Police Station led to the arrest of a man who was found with 70g of cannabis and a small undisclosed amount of cocaine.

The 24-year-old man, who cannot be named by court order, was granted bail after appearing before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on Tuesday.

The court was told that, on April 27, the police approached a car driven by the accused, which had just crashed outside the station. The officers caught a strong whiff of cannabis coming out of the car, prompting a search where they found around 70g of cannabis and cocaine.

In court, the student was accused of being in possession of cannabis and cocaine in circumstances that denoted they were not for personal use.

He was also accused of committing the crime within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths, carrying a sharp object or a knife without a licence and relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The defence requested bail, to which the prosecution objected, arguing that the man did not cooperate with the police. He was also involved in other incidents where he was caught driving without a licence.

The defence rebutted the claims, saying the incident had been caught on the body cameras of the officers.

His mother also offered to step in as a guarantor.

The court granted him bail following a dressing down in which it encouraged him to “grow up and mature”.

He was granted bail against a €20,000 personal guarantee.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Julian Scicluna, who was assisted by inspector Roderick Attard.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared for the accused.