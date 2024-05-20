A student involved in an argument at St George’s Bay early on Sunday morning was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to ‘unintentionally’ punching another guy whom he had never met before.

Ben Alaya Mehdi - a 23-year-old Tunisian who has been studying in Malta for the past nine months - landed in hot water over the incident which broke out at around 5am on Sunday.

Minutes later, officers at the St Julian’s police station received a report about the altercation and were told a man was grievously injured when punched during the row.

The suspected aggressor was identified and arrested.

On Monday, he was charged with the solitary offence of grievous bodily harm.

His lawyer Josette Sultana informed the court that the accused was registering an admission.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, explained to the youth that this was a serious crime liable to a term of imprisonment.

After being granted time to reconsider, the youth confirmed his plea.

In light of that early guilty plea, his untainted criminal record and full cooperation with police, the prosecution did not seek an effective term of imprisonment, pointing out that a suspended sentence would be appropriate.

“He [the accused] actually hit him [the victim] by mistake,” added the defence. “The other guy was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Although the accused did hit the victim, he never intended to do so, said the lawyer.

“Are they friends,”asked the magistrate.

“No, they never even met,” explained Sultana.

After the incident, the accused even accompanied the victim to hospital and to the police.

In light of those submissions, the court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a one-year jail term suspended for two years, warning the youth about the implications of that sentence.

The court also issued a two-year restraining order against the accused.

AG lawyer Alessia Schembri prosecuted together with Inspector Nico Zarb.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.