A student has doubled his reward in a last-ditch effort to recover his stolen laptop containing his nearly completed thesis before his submission deadline.

The theft occurred Wednesday night while Leon Farrugia, a Masters student in Probation Studies and bartender at Mosta FC, was on duty.

His black leather bag, which contained his laptop with the thesis, a hard drive with essential backups, and €120 in cash, was stolen during his shift.

The laptop holds Farrugia’s MA thesis, a critical piece of work due on September 4.

In a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, Farrugia expressed his gratitude for his overwhelming support from friends and strangers.

"Although the laptop has not been returned," he wrote, "your love and support have been truly motivating. I am now more determined than ever."

The online community has rallied behind Farrugia, flooding platforms with pleas for the laptop's return. Some individuals have even contributed financially to increase the reward, which now stands at €1,000.

Among these contributions is a €250 pledge from renowned opera tenor Joseph Calleja, who urged anyone with information to come forward.

Understanding that fear of legal consequences might deter the laptop's return, Farrugia has even set up a confidential system to encourage its recovery. A priest, reachable at 948 6680, has agreed to receive the laptop anonymously with a promise to keep details undisclosed.

Alternatively, the laptop can be sent anonymously to Apartment 1, Mosta Football Ground, Triq il-Manwella, Mosta MST 4085. Farrugia once again emphasised that no charges will be pressed if the laptop is returned.

With two extensions to submit his thesis, a third extension appears unlikely, leaving him with little time to recover the laptop or start the thesis from scratch under intense pressure.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Farrugia remains determined to complete his work.

He vowed to "work day and night again" to meet the deadline, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation but insisting, "with this motivation, I can do it!"