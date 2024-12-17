Jeremy Farrugia recently successfully completed a master’s degree in sport science from Liverpool John Moores University, UK, a leading institution in sport and exercise science education.

Apart from the theoretical aspects of the various topics covered, the course also included practical sessions in which theoretical concepts were applied in real-world situations that coaches find themselves in.

Farrugia said: “The practical sessions were instrumental in helping me in real-world coaching scenarios. From performance analysis to the creation of effective training programmes, I gained hands-on experience that has refined my coaching approach.”

In addition to the master’s core curriculum, Farrugia was also required to undertake an independent research project which involved conducting research in sport and identifying areas where improvements could be made or that would increase the knowledge base related to the sport chosen.

Farrugia’s research project involved designing a test that meets the specific endurance requirements of artistic swimmers, aimed at improving training accuracy for this unique sport, and how to identify talent in young artistic swimmers.

Now that his master’s degree is completed, Farrugia is looking forward to apply his expertise to the broader sports community.

“My time at Liverpool John Moores University has equipped me with cutting-edge knowledge, practical expertise, and the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to athlete development and performance enhancement. I look forward to continuing my professional journey in the world of sports science and coaching.”

Farrugia’s master’s was made possible in part by the generous support of the Malta Sports Scholarship Scheme, funded by the Maltese government.