A university student has been remanded in custody after being accused of sexually harassing a 17-year old girl and four young women at Campus Hub.

The 37-year-old Indian, whose name was banned from publication so that the identity of all alleged victims would be “entirely protected,” was taken to court following a report on Sunday.

The five told police how they were being sexually harassed by the man whom they knew as a fellow lodger at Campus Hub.

The 17-year old said that she came across the man in the kitchenette. He asked her if she was a virgin and if she had a boyfriend, adding that he “didn’t like girls who were not virgins because they were not pure.”

The alleged harassment continued over a number of days.

The court was told that the accused would stare at the minor and her friends and follow them around. He touched the minor on her lower back.

Another alleged victim said that the man tried to grab her, kiss her and also touched her chest.

On Sunday, the alleged victims finally decided to go to the police.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon at around 5pm, said Inspector Michael Vella when summing up the allegations leading up to the defendant’s arraignment.

He was charged with committing non-consensual sexual acts with the minor, harassment, causing her fear of violence, and attempting to commit such acts in respect of another victim.

He pleaded not guilty.

His legal counsel made no request for bail since the defendant had nowhere else to reside except for his room at the university campus where he is studying for a master's degree.

Legal procurator Mario Tonna said that the defendant needed help to treat his alcohol problem and also requested that he be granted permission to be able to continue to follow lessons online while in custody. His family had forked out much money for his studies, he said.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo requested a ban on the victims’ names and a protection order in their regard.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech upheld the requests, extending the name ban to the accused so that all victims would be “entirely protected.”

Upon a request by the man’s lawyers, the court directed the police to accompany the defendant to his room so that he could collect his belongings before going to Corradino Correctional Facility in preventive custody. Arrangements will be made for him to continue his studies online there.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo and Inspector Michael Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Chantelle Chetcuti was also defence counsel.