ReMind won the Company of the Year Award at this year’s JA Malta Finals.

Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, presented the award to the student-led company ReMind, for the outstanding strategy and deployment of digital marketing tools in the promotion of its product Tiftakards, a multi-generational eco-friendly, three-in-one card game celebrating Maltese heritage.

ReMind will be representing Malta at the #Gen_E in Catania, the world’s largest entrepreneurship festival. Addressing the event, von Brockdorff praised the inventive spirit and determination of the participating students.

“It is truly an honour for Atlas Insurance to support this award, and a rewarding experience for all the members of TeamAtlas to witness the creativity and strategic thinking that these students bring to the table, preparing them for real-life experiences in the world of entrepreneurship,” he said.

“The importance of digital marketing continues to grow, and it is imperative for businesses, especially start-ups, to champion this activity to succeed.”

Atlas Insurance has been a supporter of JA Malta for over 10 years, demonstrating a committed effort to nurture the next generation of business leaders by empowering them with essential skills and competencies.