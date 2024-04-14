The logo drawn by the students.

A group of students and teachers from Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria, recently visited the Istituto Erasmo da Rotterdam, at Nichelino, a commune in Turin, Italy, with the support of the Erasmus programme. It was a transformative experience that not only broadened our academic horizons but also deepened our understanding of climate change and other global issues.

We participated in various activities and discussions centred around climate change, which left an indelible mark on our perspectives and outlook towards environmental sustainability.

One of the highlights of the programme was attending a climate change convention where experts worked together to explore aspects regarding climate science, policy and activism. We worked in groups to discuss the differences between our climates and how they have changed.

The climate change convention at Nichelino Council.

Through engaging presentations and panel discussions, we realised such issues are as evident in Malta as they are in Italy. While in Malta, we struggle mostly with water scarcity; in Italy, the biggest effect is the melting of glaciers.

While in Malta we struggle mostly with water scarcity, in Italy the biggest effect is the melting of glaciers

A visit to the car museum in Nichelino offered a fascinating glimpse of the intersection of technology and sustainability, particularly through the prominence of electric cars among the exhibits.

As we marvelled at the sleek designs and innovative engineering of these eco-friendly vehicles, we were reminded of the pivotal role that renewable energy and green transportation play in mitigating climate change. This experiential learning opportunity underscored the importance of technological innovation and consumer behaviour in shaping a more sustainable future.

During a visit to the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile.

In addition to experiential learning, presentations focusing on climate change in Malta and Italy provided a platform for students to showcase their research and findings.

Through these presentations, we gained a deeper understanding of the local climate dynamics, adaption strategies and policy frameworks in place to address climate-related challenges.

These sessions also facilitated cross-cultural exchange and collaboration, as students from diverse backgrounds shared perspectives and best practices for advancing climate resilience and sustainability.

Beyond the formal academic experiences, our Erasmus experience in Nichelino was enriched by the beauty of the Italian culture, and many other unforgettable memories were made.

We explored the picturesque areas of Turin as well as Milan. We visited multiple museums, including the Juventus museum and football ground. And during a visit to Aosta, we also watched a musical at the theatre, which filled us with astonishment and emotion.

Our Erasmus programme was a truly unforgettable experience. After gaining invaluable insights, knowledge and perspectives on climate change and sustainability, we are inspired to continue learning how to contribute to positive change and collective efforts to address climate change for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Nicoletta Wlodarczyk and Shania Galea are students at Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria.