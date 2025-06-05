Bank of Valletta is encouraging students to join BOV Club earlier than usual this year, just as soon as the summer holidays start, so that they can enjoy a swifter onboarding process and beat the rush that precedes the start of the scholastic year. Those students who apply to join the club by the end of June will get an additional €10 over and above the €60 welcome gift given by the Bank to students upon receipt of the first stipend in the newly opened BOV account.

BOV Club is the ideal stepping stone to a world of banking and financial services, aimed primarily at students who will start receiving stipends and maintenance grants at the start of post-secondary and University years. From the first debit or credit card to a myriad of opportunities brought about by the world of digital banking, such as mobile and internet banking and digital wallet solutions, BOV Club offers students easy access to their finances anytime, anywhere.

Other benefits of the Club include preferential rates on lending for further studies and purchasing of vehicles and also offers investment options in regular savings plans, and trading stocks and shares. The Bank has also revisited its onboarding process for students, making it easier, faster, and more convenient to apply for a new bank account online.

BOV Club is available to all full-time students aged between 16 and 30 who will be starting a new post-secondary or tertiary scholastic year after the summer recess. Applying for a new stipend account can easily be done through https://join.bov.com. Students will only be requested to visit their preferred Branch for the final sign-off to get their Bank account activated. Further information on the BOV Club Student Package can be found on https://www.bov.com/bov-club.