A workshop hosted by the National Student Travel Foundation (NSTF) in partnership with CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research based in Switzerland, was held at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus on October 31.

Marking the 70th anniversaries of CERN and the NSTS Malta, Particle of Debate: NSTF & CERN Edition brought together top CERN representatives, University of Malta academics and sixth form and university students for a day of interactive learning and exploration in the field of particle physics and STEM career pathways.

Prof. Ing. Nicholas Sammut spoke about how CERN is a collaborative environment, while Prof. Ing. Gianluca Valentino spoke about his experiences at CERN.

NSTF guests Dr Kai Schweda (ALICE Experiment, deputy spokesperson), Prof. Dr Christoph Schafer (experimental particle physicist and senior adviser) and Ernest Sylwester Zakrzewski (International Relations Office) also delivered informative and interactive presentations on the fascinating work carried out at CERN.

The day concluded with a networking event where attendees had the opportunity to share insights, discuss research interests and explore potential collaborations, making the celebration not only a commemorative occasion but also a meaningful platform for future scientific partnerships.