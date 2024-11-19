A group of art and graphical communication students from Savio College recently visited Gozo. A highlight of the visit was a meeting with renowned artist Paolo Camilleri Cauchi at St Francis church in Victoria.

The meeting gave the students an invaluable insight into the world of professional art. Camilleri Cauchi engaged the students with an hour-long lecture, during which he recounted his artistic journey, his experiences and the obstacles he overcame throughout his career.

The students listened attentively and eagerly asked questions about the artist’s work and life. Camilleri Cauchi responded with enthusiasm and openness, providing insights not only into the technical aspects of his art but also the creative spirit that fuels his work.

His passion for experimentation and willingness to explore new techniques resonated deeply with the young artists. He encouraged them to pursue their own creative paths with curiosity and courage.

As a parting gesture, Camilleri Cauchi presented a copy of his biography for Savio College’s library.

The students were guided by their art and graphical design teacher, Christopher Azzopardi, along with learning support educators Roxanne Muscat and Maris Rakban.