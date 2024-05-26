Representatives of a group of 24 Junior College students will on Monday share their experience at the European Parliament in Strasbourg with radio listeners.

The students' recent visit formed part of a Euroscola programme initiative that every year brings together students from all 27 member states to discuss current socio-political issues.

Launched in 1990, the programme this year saw 500 students meet at Strasbourg to discuss equal opportunities, women's rights and gender equality.

The participants debated issues such as abortion, women’s role in politics, and equal opportunities in the workforce. They also discussed the importance of young EU citizens exercising their right to vote.

While the Euroscola programme was being held in Strasbourg, MEPs met in Brussels to discuss legal reforms about migration and abortion.

Some of the Junior College students will share their experience on Studenti lil hinn mill- klassi, on Campus FM, 103.7, on Monday at noon.

A repetition of the programme will follow on Friday at 1.30pm.