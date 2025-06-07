Students from 17 secondary schools have teamed up film industry professionals to work on original productions, as part of an annual film festival.

The fourth annual Jumpstart Film Festival saw young people in years 9, 10 and 11 work with professionals on films screened to an audience at the Eden Cinema.

The event included interviews with film industry representatives, discussions on the future of audiovisual arts in Malta and the presentation of awards for script, creativity and technical direction.

The main award for Best Film was presented by parliamentary secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who called the festival a "concrete platform for the voice of our youth".

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ – Malta's national youth agency and the organiser of the festival – said the festival "not only helps students improve their filmmaking skills, but also gives them the opportunity to meet mentors and industry professionals, and discover new study and career opportunities".

The film was organised in collaboration with the STEM and VET Programme Directorate at the Ministry for Education.