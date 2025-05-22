The Malta Business Bureau has warned the successful implementation of the European Commission’s newly unveiled simpler Single Market Strategy will depend “on the political will of the member states to follow through”.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented a Single Market Strategy that is expected to create a “more simple, seamless and strong European home market”, reducing existing barriers to intra-EU trade and investments. It is also aimed at helping SMEs operate and scale up their activities and alleviate businesses by boosting digitalisation.

The Commission had identified a set of “terrible ten” barriers that were most harmful to businesses including complex EU rules, lack of ownership by member states, limited recognition of professional qualifications and lack of product compliance.

The MBB welcomed the initiative as a “timely and accurate diagnosis of the challenges facing the Single Market. However, MBB CEO Mario Xuereb said point out a “unified an determined political effort is essential to ensure that rules are applied uniformly across the EU to foster business growth.”

The MBB is the EU business advisory organisation of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA). It is also a partner of the Enterprise Europe Network.

While stressing the importance of the Single Market to Malta’s economic prosperity, the MBB pointed out the initiative has “yet to meet its potential”.

“Considering the widening innovation and productivity gap of the EU to its global competitors, the MBB believes this is the right time for the adoption of an economic framework that strengthens the Single Market, which is central to European competitiveness,” Xuereb said.

"If effectively implemented, the strategy could provide the right framework for businesses to grow through cross-border trade, as originally envisioned when the Single Market was established over 30 years ago."

With 26 million businesses and 450 million consumers, Europe is the second largest global market today, with a GDP of €18 trillion, accounting for 18% of the global economy.

The Commission’s strategy outlines a mixture of broad and targeted measures aimed at modernising the Single Market. Generic improvements include simplifying overly complex EU rules and shortening long delays in standard settings. Targeted actions focus on fragmented rules regarding packaging, labelling, and waste; faster recognition of professional qualifications; simpler procedures for cross-border company establishment; the elimination of territorial supply constraints; and the removal of barriers for the provision of cross-border services.

Specific proposed actions include the harmonisation of labelling rules via sectoral legislations; reducing fragmentation in extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes; establishing a European company law for an easy digital setup; better coordination among Market Surveillance Authorities; making it easier for highly skilled workers to temporarily provide services across borders; and propose a Single Market Barriers Prevention Act.