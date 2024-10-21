The Mental Health Association Gozo (MHAG) is to hold a conference to discuss suicide.

Despite its quiet nature, should we remain silent about it? What drives someone to such a decision, and how can such episodes be prevented? Are professionals adequately equipped to address this issue from its inception to the act itself?

The upcoming association’s conference, Is-Silenzju wara s-Suwiċidju... x’inhu jiġri?!, aims to raise awareness and explore this sombre reality. By doing so, the association hopes to provide an opportunity to reflect deeply on this subject and work towards reducing the stigma surrounding it. The public is invited to join the conference in the strive to foster understanding and develop strategies to combat this silent epidemic.

The conference will be held at Queen Mary, Malta Campus in Victoria, on Friday, October 25, from 8.15am to 1.30pm.

For booking, contact MHAG on awareness.mhag@gmail.com.