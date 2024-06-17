Malta could end up roasting in its first heatwave just as summer officially begins this week, meteorologists believe.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport expects temperatures of up to 35°C between Thursday and Saturday, classifying that period as a heatwave.

A heatwave is defined as a period in which the average maximum temperature is at least five degrees Celsius higher than the norm for three or more days. June’s average maximum temperature is of 28.8°C.

While meteorologists establish a June 1 date as the start of summer, the astronomical start of the summer season coincides with the summer solstice, which falls on June 20 this year.

It is shaping up to be a hot week: the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Monday as it foresaw temperatures rising as high as 34°C. Tuesday, with a predicted high of 31°C, is expected to be the coolest day of the week.

A hot week ahead. Screenshot: Malta Met Office

The hot and sunny weather will also make it dangerous to be in the sun without adequate clothing or skin protection: the UV index stands at 9 on Monday, rising to 10 for much of the rest of the week.

A Met office spokesperson attributed the period of hot weather to a persistent ridge of high pressure over the Maltese Islands.

“This will cause air from the upper atmosphere to warm when descending towards the ground. This hot air will be trapped in the atmosphere and since there will be no cloud cover and wind will be lightish, temperatures will increase,” they explained.

While locals reach for their fans and AC remotes, people in many neighbouring countries have it worse: temperatures in Turkey, Greece and Cyprus hit the 40°C mark in the past days while Mallorca suffered severe flooding.

Some weather experts say this could be the start of a sweltering summer ahead.