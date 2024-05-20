Broadside Terrace, the premier open-air dining spot nestled along St Julian's waterfront, is now open for the summer season. Situated within Corinthia St George's Bay hotel, Broadside Terrace promises a gastronomic journey with its tantalising grilled specialties, Mediterranean delights, and expertly crafted cocktails, all set against the backdrop of panoramic sea vistas and impeccable hospitality.

Central to the Broadside Terrace experience is a culinary narrative centred around the art of outdoor grilling. Our talented chefs showcase their mastery by infusing meats and seafood with a distinctive smoky flavour, achieved through the use of an authentic woodchip grill. Complementing every main course is a complimentary meze platter, a delightful assortment of dips and freshly baked tandoori bread, promising a symphony of flavours with each bite.

The essence of alfresco dining in Malta.

Cocktail enthusiasts are in for a treat with our diverse menu featuring both timeless classics and innovative concoctions that push the boundaries of mixology. Each sip is a sensory adventure, meticulously crafted to elevate your palate and transport you to new realms of taste.

At Broadside Terrace, we continuously strive to surprise and delight our guests with fresh updates to our menu. As a cherished waterfront dining destination, we're dedicated to providing a welcoming atmosphere where guests can relax, enjoy stunning sunset views over the sea, and relish the essence of alfresco dining in Malta.

Open daily for dinner, from 7pm to 10.30pm Broadside Terrace invites guests to indulge in delectable flavours, breathtaking vistas, and unparalleled service. With complimentary parking, we ensure a seamless and hassle-free dining experience for all. Discover our menu and make your reservation at www.broadsideterrace.com or by calling on 2370 0000.