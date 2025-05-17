The Small Initiatives Support Scheme for voluntary organisations was renewed for another year on Saturday as a comprehensive assessment of regulatory compliance within the voluntary sector gets underway.

Speaking at a national conference organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector discussing the future of volunteering, Minister for Volunteering Julia Farrugia said the government has undertaken a comprehensive assessment of how reports are submitted and the adherence to deadlines. This assessment is part of ongoing efforts to “encourage and reward” regulatory compliance among voluntary organisations.

“On the basis of this evaluation, we will introduce a structure framework of recognition and extensions related to compliance,” Farrugia said.

"This framework, which is currently being finalised, should lead to the majority of voluntary organisations being given the space in which they can focus on their work and this is being done due to the continuous improvement that is being made in synergy between the MCVS and the Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations," she added.

Since it was first launched, the Small Initiatives Support Scheme has helped implement 460 projects so far with a total investment of €1.6 million. The budget this year is €180,000 and each application can request up to a maximum of €5,000 per project or initiative.

It is open for voluntary organisations from all fields including sport, environment, arts, culture as well as health disability and education.

MCVS chief executive Mauro Pace Parascandalo said the volunteering sector is seeing an evolution. “Volunteering is currently in an interesting situation where on the one hand you have the revision of the law and simplified procedures for the sector, and on the other hand you have the ever-strengthening funds and services for the associations. Therefore, as well as relaunching this scheme, we are witnessing the evolution of this dynamic sector while continuing to nurture it in the best possible way so that it continues to increase wealth in our society."

Applications will be accepted from Wednesday 28 May 2025 until noon on Wednesday 9 July via the vofunding.org.mt website. Information meetings will also be held to assist applicants during the submission process and to better understand the guidelines including priorities. Voluntary organisations applying must be registered and comply with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.