The teaching of VET (vocational education and training) hospitality to students in Church schools is set to be strengthened following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) and the Secretariat for Catholic Education (SfCE).

The collaboration aims to provide educators and students in VET hospitality with exposure to the hospitality industry, while also aligning with the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) syllabus.

The MoU signed by SfCE director general Ian Mifsud and ITS chairperson Edward Zammit at the Archbishop’s Curia, outlines the opportunity for students to gain practical insights and skills within a higher education setting. Students will moreover be offered practical, on-site sessions to address the gap in exposure to industrial kitchen environments in secondary schools.

Mifsud said the collaboration with ITS offers students of VET hospitality at Church schools an opportunity to deepen their understanding and skills associated with this industry, as well as enhance their learning especially in its application to their everyday lives. Moreover, it may provide these students with tools to make better informed choices for their future studies and careers.

Zammit said the agreement had a very significant and important objective. It aims to attract more students at an earlier stage in their educational journey to this dynamic industry, which had made significant positive changes throughout the years.

A significant step towards bridging the gap between education and the hospitality industry - Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo

He added that the agreement reflected the dedication of both parties to improve the quality of vocational education for secondary schools in Malta and to further provide students with the practical insights and skills to succeed in the hospitality industry. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who was present for the signing of the agreement, said: “This MoU between the Institute of Tourism Studies and the Secretariat for Catholic Education is a significant step towards bridging the gap between education and the hospitality industry.

“By offering students and educators in Church schools real-world exposure to the hospitality sector, we are ensuring that the next generation of professionals will be equipped with both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to thrive in this dynamic industry.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce that will support the continued growth and success of Malta’s tourism sector.”