Valletta football supporters and rivals united - for different reasons - on Sunday as the Lilywhites got relegated for the first time in the club's 118-year history following a defeat to Naxxar Lions.

Some took to social media noting the relegation might serve as a humbling moment for the capital's team, known for their often overzealous celebrations when they clutch a Premier League title.

Such parades along Valletta streets usually feature the traditional ‘funeral’ parade featuring caskets representing the other runner-up teams.

Among others, social media user Simon Galea suggested Valletta supporters look towards rebuilding their team and learning to "always respect their opponents at all times, including when their team is on top".

He warned the winning team should celebrate but never "try bully or humiliate defeated opponents... remember what goes around comes around. Definitely, no defeated side - including Valletta - deserves to be treated the way Valletta supporters treated their opponents in the past," he said, also referring to the traditional 'funeral' parade.

"Hope this serves as a lesson," he added.

Another football fan referred to past relegations of similarly "big teams" Ħamrun and Sliema.

Xavier Saliba suggested that like these two teams, Valletta should consider what is best for the club and look ahead for a better future. Ħamrun have just been crowned Premier League champions, he added.

Some supporters and rivals agreed on one thing: a relegation of the Valletta team was a loss for the island's upcoming football season.

But others urged football fans not to downplay Naxxar's good team management and forward-thinking attitude.

Valletta Football Club announced the relegation with one line on Facebook: "A heavy defeat to Naxxar confirms our relegation and sends us to play in the Challenge League next season".

Reacting to the statement, some said they were not surprised with the outcome at all, and had seen it coming for years.

Gilmour Peplow suggested the relegation had been four years in the making as worthy people were given the side over the years.

"And let's not start saying we'll be back next year... it will take us a while to recover from the damage we suffered," he said.

Yvette Jonathan Briffa argued the club was in a crisis and needed to go through a complete overhaul.

Another supporter, Steph Spiteri, said the pain will scar the club's fans.