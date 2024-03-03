Surgeon Richard Wismayer has been awarded a doctor of philosophy following ground-breaking research in colorectal cancer in East Africa. His PhD thesis, titled: ‘Molecular subtypes, risk factors and survival of colorectal adenocarcinoma patients in Uganda’, was defended successfully in December 2023.

Wismayer graduated from the University of Malta with a Doctor of Medicine and Surgery degree, and after working as a medical doctor for three years at St Luke’s Hospital, he moved to the UK, as there was no formal postgraduate surgical training in 2005 to further his studies, research and training in surgery.

The surgical curriculum for surgical training, research and education was developed and implemented by the Association of Surgeons in Malta in 2008.

Wismayer was elected to the membership of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of England, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland after completing his basic surgical training. He subsequently specialised in general surgery. His interest is in gastrointestinal surgery.

During specialty higher surgical training, he was awarded the master of surgery (ChM) degree from the University of Edinburgh.

Wismayer was the first recipient of the Fellowship in General Surgery examination of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and was also awarded nine prestigious fellowships of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of England, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, American College of Surgeons, European Board of Surgery, Royal Society of Biology and the International College of Surgeons.

Wismayer currently works as a consultant surgeon with an interest in gastrointestinal surgery. He has published extensively in the field of colorectal cancer and currently has over 70 publications in international peer-reviewed high-impact factor journals.

He has also been involved in formal teaching in the form of lectures, tutorials and courses since 2005 at undergraduate and postgraduate levels abroad with the University of Edinburgh, Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Columbia University and Makerere University, among other internationally recognised universities and colleges.

He is also a member of the Faculty of Surgical Trainers of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and examines candidates for the membership and fellowship examinations of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa.