The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has announced the launch of an important survey aimed at establishing standardised remuneration practices within the performing arts sector in Malta.

This initiative is part of an independent study commissioned by MEIA to Culture Venture, focused on creating a comprehensive rate card for artists across various artistic fields. The project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

“The primary goal of this research is to develop fair wage regulations that ensure a sustainable framework for creative professionals,” says the organisation.

“By addressing systemic challenges, such as fragile infrastructure and bureaucratic delays, MEIA aims to promote equitable resource distribution and improve governance within the sector.”

MEIA says this effort aims to foster financial transparency and merit-based leadership, ultimately advocating for timely and adequate compensation for all artists involved in the performing arts.

The survey is open to all creative professionals in the performing arts in Malta, encompassing professionals across theatre, music, dance and more.

To ensure confidentiality, all responses will remain anonymous and cannot be traced back to individual participants.

The questionnaire will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The deadline for submitting responses is March 19.

MEIA encourages all members and professionals within the performing arts sector to contribute their insights, as these will be invaluable in shaping effective solutions and advocating for meaningful changes within the industry.

Established in 2020, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to championing the rights, growth and development of Malta’s entertainment and arts industry.

With a comprehensive approach that includes creators, performers, promoters, producers, suppliers, cultural educators and technical personnel spanning music, theatre, dance, film, visual arts and arts education, MEIA says its mission is to unite stakeholders within the entertainment industry and cultivate interest across its diverse sectors.

Visit here to complete the survey and for more information.