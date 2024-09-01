The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo Annual Restaurant Survey 2024 has just been launched and diners are invited to vote for their favourite restaurants until September 30.

One can participate in the survey by visiting www.restaurantsmalta.com and sharing their culinary experiences from the past 12 months.

By meticulously evaluating diners’ experiences, the survey aims to create a comprehensive snapshot of the culinary delights that both locals and visitors can enjoy in Malta and Gozo.

Participants are encouraged to rate their favourite restaurants on three essential aspects of dining out: food, ambience and service, each on a scale of 1 to 10.

Additionally, the survey seeks insights on special categories such as best Maltese food restaurant, best restaurant for business entertainment, best value for money, most romantic restaurant, most child-friendly restaurant, best restaurant restroom, most pet-friendly restaurant, best restaurant in Gozo, restaurant supporting local produce, best chef, best newcomer and favourite wine lists.

The survey seeks insights on special categories

By sharing their observations, including witty or informative comments, diners can win one of the following prizes:

◾An exclusive two-night stay at Iniala Harbour House on a bed and breakfast basis;

◾A luxury two-night getaway for two at DoubleTree by Hilton Malta on a bed and breakfast basis;

◾A one-night stay for two in a ‘Classic Room’, including breakfast, at the elegant Phoenicia Malta;

◾Two hampers of €150 each from J. Calleja Ltd, exclusive representatives of Rummo Pasta in Malta;

◾A €300 hamper from Dical House, purveyor of the finest foods and beverages;

◾Two packs of Riedel Veloce Cabernet/Merlot glasses worth €59. This glass is perfect for full-bodied, complex red wines high in tannin;

◾10 copies of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo 2024 edition, which includes the survey results and the runners-up.

The survey results will determine the prestigious list of the top 150 restaurants, which will earn them a complimentary listing on The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo.

Furthermore, the top 40 restaurants and special award winners will also be honoured at a grand gala awards ceremony in December, where the 24th edition of the guide will be launched.

The survey is a collaborative effort supported by VisitMalta, Global Payments (Malta) and the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries & Animal Rights.

www.restaurantsmalta.com

Facebook: @RestaurantsMalta

Instagram: restaurants_malta