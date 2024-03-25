Two-thirds of respondents in Malta were happy with their current job and with their overall life, according to an EU survey carried out in 2022.

The lowest average scores were reported when it came to respondents’ satisfaction with their financial situation.

The National Statistics Office said 76.7 per cent of persons living in private households in Malta viewed their general health as being good.

But 31 per cent of Maltese respondents taking part in the 'EU statistics on income and living conditions' survey said they suffered from a chronic illness or conditions.

On a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 represented dissatisfaction and 10 represented complete satisfaction, an average score of 8.6 was reported by respondents when it came to their personal relationships with family and friends.

A mean score of 7.7 was reported when it came to their satisfaction with their current job, and a score of 7.4 was reported with satisfaction with their overall life.

The lowest average scores were reported about respondents' satisfaction with their financial situation and with their time use, at 6.8.

Respondents between 16 and 29 years of age reported a higher mean score when it came overall life satisfaction (7.8), compared to respondents aged 65 years and over (7.1), the NSO said.

The highest mean score with regard to personal relationship satisfaction was reported by respondents aged between 18 and 29 years (8.7).

Respondents who were at risk of poverty or social exclusion reported lower average scores about their satisfaction with overall life, financial situation, current job, and personal relationships when compared to those not at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion.

On the other hand, a higher average score when it came to their satisfaction with time use was reported by these respondents.

The survey said women were more likely to report that, most of the time, they experienced feelings of nervousness and agitation (13.6 per cent), being down in the dumps (4 per cent) and downheartedness and depression (5.2 per cent).

On the other hand, men were more likely to report feeling calm and peaceful (49.1 per cent) and happiness (58.8 per cent), most of the time.

Respondents, aged 65 years and over, were more likely to feel down in the dumps (5.5 per cent) and downhearted and depressed (5.6 per cent). Feelings of nervousness and agitation were reported by persons aged between 30 and 64 years (12.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, respondents between 16 and 17 years of age were more likely to feel calm and peaceful (57.6 per cent) and happy (68.3 per cent), most of the time.

Asked about trustworthiness, the NSO said that on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 represented 'do not trust at all', and 10 represented 'trust completely', on average, the extent to which people trust others was reported at 5.1.