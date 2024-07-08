Popular US gameshow Family Feud is the latest international TV franchise set for Malta, where it will hit screens in October.

The show, which sees two families pitted against each other as they guess survey answers to win cash prizes, has alread been adapted to 50 other countries.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Media Exclusive Limited – the production company behind Love Island Malta – said Family Feud would be broadcast on TVM every Sunday at 12.15pm starting in October and the public has been invited to apply.

Each team will consist of four family members, who should be “related by blood, marriage or friendship”, according to the website of the Maltese adaptation of the show.

Contestants should be Maltese citizens or have permission to work in Malta. While there is no official minimum age to appear on the show, those of at least 15 years of age are recommended to take part.

Family Feud was first broadcast in the US in 1976 and has since gone on to be adapted in various countries around the world including Australia, Canada, France, Turkey and the UK – where it is broadcast as Family Fortunes.