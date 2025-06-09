A suspended health ministry CEO has said she was the one who first flagged procurement concerns that eventually led to her suspension.

Roseanne Camilleri said she had asked for an internal investigation into payments related to the refurbishment of two health centres in May 2024, in a meeting with the ministry’s permanent secretary.

She also suggested that she was being targeted for "character assassination" by people within the ministry keen to stop her from introducing changes to the mental health sector.

Camilleri was suspended last week after an internal investigation discovered that the refurbishment of Qormi and Birkirkara health centres had been grossly mismanaged.

Camilleri, who currently serves as CEO of Mount Carmel Hospital, was CEO of Primary Healthcare at the time.

In a statement sent through her lawyer, Camilleri said she had been made aware of financial discrepancies related to a contractor when they were flagged to her by a new financial controller.

The previous financial controller could not provide the necessary documentation or explain why he had never flagged the issue to Camilleri, her lawyer said.

“My client promptly requested an urgent meeting with the Permanent Secretary. The meeting took place on Monday, 20 May 2024, during which Ms Camilleri formally presented the procurement concerns and requested that an internal investigation be initiated,” the lawyer said.

He added: “My client was always assured by the former Financial Comptroller and his staff that all financial procurement procedures were being followed. She had no reason to doubt a seasoned and warranted financial comptroller that the truth was being kept hidden from her.”

The health centre renovations were part of a broader project to modernise health centres and community clinics across the country. The lion’s share of the funding - €10 million – came from the National Development and Social Fund. NDSF grants come with strict rules concerning procurement.

The internal investigation into cost overruns found myriad issues with the way the Qormi and Birkirkara renovation projects were handled, from missing paperwork to double payments.

A contractor awarded a €56,000 direct order to carry out part of the refurbishment at the Qormi clinic ended up billing Primary Healthcare €1 million. That same contractor was given a €264,000 direct order for works at the Birkirkara clinic but ended up billing the government €489,000.

Investigators said the failures were “at best gross negligence and at worst grave misconduct” and blamed both the financial controller at the time as well as the CEO, Camilleri.

In her statement, Camilleri insisted “expenditure was in fact kept within the prescribed budget”.

“The actual budget ran in millions and not a mere €56,000, which to say the least, is a ridiculous sum if anyone is serious about refurbishing,” she said.

Camilleri’s lawyer also highlighted her achievements as Primary Healthcare CEO and in her preceding roles, noting she had brought about “huge changes” in all her leadership roles.

“Perhaps, this tentative to assassinate my client’s character stems from the fact that as soon as she took over the Mental Health Sector, she started to roll out plans for changes which the Mental Health sector is in dire need,” her lawyer said.