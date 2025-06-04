A 24-year-old maintenance worker has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and making false declarations to Identità.

The Indian national, who cannot be named by court order, was arrested as the police continue to investigate forged attestation forms and counterfeit lease agreements handed to the agency by applicants for residence and work permits. The court was told that the accused is cooperating with police.

Prosecuting inspector Karl Roberts explained in court that investigators were informed by Identità’s compliance unit that third-country nationals, mostly Indians, were presenting false attestation forms and counterfeit lease agreements.

Similar reports were received at various police stations and a notary also reported that his stamp was forged and used in counterfeit attestation forms purportedly issued in his name.

Attestation forms were introduced by Identità in 2024 following claims that it issued resident permits on the back of fraudulent lease agreements. Under the new rules, third-country nationals are required to provide a notarised lease agreement when applying for a residence permit. Previously, such applicants were required to present a lease agreement registered with the Housing Authority when applying for a permit.

In a related case, over the weekend, the police also arraigned a 52-year-old Indian national, Sudhir Nagappan Nair, accusing him of having sold fake documents to other third-country nationals. During his arraignment, the police clarified that Nair was being treated as an accomplice but not the person behind the racket.

In court, Nair chose not to reply to questions and did not file a plea. He was remanded in custody.

Inspector Roberts explained that the police had spent three days looking for the accused, who then turned up at Police Headquarters with his lawyer.

In court, the man pleaded guilty to human trafficking and making false declarations to Identità. He was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years and fined €23,293.73.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided.

Police inspectors Karl Roberts and Elton Buckingham prosecuted. Lawyer Tiziana Micallef assisted the accused.