A woman who admitted to having injured her former husband when she threw a cup of coffee to his face was handed a suspended jail term on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old from Żurrieq was arrested after her former husband reported her to the police.

He said he had been having a coffee in Marsascala when the woman passed by and saw him with another woman. The accused grabbed a cup of coffee and threw it at his face. The cup broke and his upper lip was split, requiring three stitches.

An arrest warrant was requested and the woman was arrested.

On Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Court declared her guilty by her own admission and sentenced her to two years imprisonment suspended for four years.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the court. AG lawyer Martina Calleja prosecuted assisted by police inspector Antonello Magri. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit assisted the woman.