A 26-year-old man was handed a 15-month jail term suspended for three years after he pleaded guilty to blackmailing a woman he was in a relationship with.

The man from St Paul’s Bay appeared before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Thursday and was accused of blackmail, harassment, unlawfully accessing the woman’s Facebook profile, and threatening her.

The court heard that the accused and the victim had met a few times before she decided to end the relationship.

Following the news, the man threatened her over Facebook Messenger and said that he would share a video of her with her family members. During the investigation, it emerged that no such video exists. It also emerged that the man had unlawfully accessed her Facebook account.

The court, in its considerations on punishment, took into consideration that he has a clean criminal record, and this was his first brush with the law. The incident was described as a one-off, and the man regretted what he had done and had fully cooperated with the police.

The man was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for three years. He was also fined €200.

The court issued a two-year restraining order in favour of the victim.