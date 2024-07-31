A police sergeant involved in an incident where a 14-year-old boy suffered grievous injuries was handed a suspended sentence after the court took note of his untainted criminal record and immediate admission.

The 37-year-old officer, whose name was banned from publication together with that of the victim, landed on the wrong side of the law when called upon to assist in handling a difficult situation at a social shelter earlier this month.

Although details about the incident were sparse, it is understood that the 14-year-old boy was allegedly kicking up trouble at a Birkirkara shelter.

When the police arrived at the scene, the situation was soon brought under control but matters took a sudden twist while the sergeant was reprimanding the boy, who ended up with facial injuries.

The officer accompanied the teen for medical assistance and, once back at the police station, waited until his shift was over for his superior to call at the office.

Once the police superintendent arrived, the sergeant immediately told him what had happened. Later, he voluntarily went to the police headquarters to face an investigation.

He was subsequently charged with grievously injuring the minor, assaulting, insulting and threatening him, causing fear of violence and breaching the public peace, aggravated by the fact that, as a public officer, he was duty bound to prevent such offences.

Accused had untainted criminal record

He was also charged with wilfully damaging third-party property, namely property belonging to the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and the government. The sergeant registered an admission upon arraignment and was granted bail pending judgment.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, yesterday handed down a two-year jail term suspended for four years after noting that the accused had immediately reported the incident to his superiors, had an untainted criminal record and registered an early guilty plea.

The officer was also ordered to pay €826 in damages caused to FSWS property. He was to cover the costs of psychological sessions needed by the victim, up to a maximum of 10 sessions.

The court provided help for the officer too, in the form of a two-year treatment order, which was intended to help him cope with the effects caused by this episode.

A two-year restraining order was issued to safeguard the victim.

Finally, “without downplaying in any manner the gravity of the case, [the court] recommended that the accused should not lose his job, even in light of his service to the police corps”, said Magistrate Vella.

AG lawyer Tilden Tabone and police inspector Jessica Bezzina prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Renè Darmanin were defence counsel. Lawyer Christian Camilleri appeared parte civile.