An 18-year-old man was given a one-year jail term suspended for two years after he admitted to driving a car into a small crowd of people in Paceville following an argument on the night of Boxing Day.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella handed down the judgement after Leon Cremona Adly, 18, pleaded guilty to the charges during a previous sitting.

He admitted to driving the car without the owner’s permission and in the direction of a small crowd of people - following an argument that happened earlier on in Triq San Gorg.

He also admitted to trying to injure the pedestrians involved, driving without a licence or insurance cover, and while drunk.

He will be monitored by a probation officer for two years.

His driving licence was suspended for a year. The magistrate warned him not to breach any of the conditions as he would then have to face the harsh consequences.

Police Inspector Darrly Farr prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Clive Aquilina from the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Ishmael Psaila represented the accused.