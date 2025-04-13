A 34-year-old woman from Żebbuġ was given a two-year jail term suspended for four years after she admitted to blackmailing her former partner.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, was accused of harassing the man and sharing intimate images of him without his consent.

She was also accused of causing him to fear violence would be used against him and threatening him, as well as damaging his property.

It is understood that the couple was in a relationship for some time before it evolved into a toxic on-and-off relationship.

She claimed the man went to her house after they broke up and he forced her to have sex. The woman filed a police report saying he raped her.

Their sexual encounter was caught on film, since the woman has a camera in the living room, normally used to view her cats when she is not home.

The woman demanded money for water and electricity from the man, to cover the period when he and his son were living at her house.

She then sent a screenshot of the footage to the man’s best friend, threatening to use it if he does not pay up.

She allegedly went to his property and damaged his front door.

The court, presided over by magistrate Leonard Caruana, also fined the woman €100 and ordered her to pay €350 in damages.

A restraining order was issued in favour of the victim.

The court imposed a treatment order on the accused.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyer Martina Herrera assisted the accused.