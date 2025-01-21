Sustainability LIVE Malta is set to take place on February 20, 2025, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valletta. This one-day event will bring together business and sustainability leaders and heads to explore challenges and limitations in relation to sustainability while sharing actionable strategies for a more sustainable future.

The conference will explore key themes, including sustainability strategies, the evolving role of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), and actionable pathways to achieving net-zero emissions. Attendees will also benefit from discussions on navigating EU reporting standards, embedding ESG into strategic decision-making, and harnessing artificial intelligence for resource optimization and environmental stewardship.

One of the highlights will be a panel discussion on sustainability assurance, moderated by Maria Cauchi Delia, CEO of the Malta Institute of Accountants. This discussion will emphasize the critical role of assurance in sustainability efforts, as it fosters transparency and enhances accountability in sustainability reporting - ssential components for advancing corporate responsibility and trust.

The event will feature a distinguished combination of international and local speakers, offering both global perspectives and insights tailored to Malta’s unique context. Malta’s geographic, economic and indeed business context brings unique considerations for ESG strategies, net-zero initiatives, and resource optimization.

Prominent local speakers include David Xuereb, Chairperson of Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA); Norbert Vella, Partner at PwC; Rachel Decelis, Associate Director ESG at KPMG; and Dr Marthese Portelli, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. Information on other speakers and the agenda can be found on Sustainability LIVE Malta. The speakers will shed light on how Malta can balance its economic development with environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

In addition, key authorities such as the Climate Action Authority and the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) will share their perspectives on the regulatory landscape, providing invaluable context for businesses navigating the evolving sustainability requirements.

Attendees will represent a diverse range of industries, from finance and energy to transport, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Some will share their expertise and best practices, while others will look to deepen their understanding of how to integrate sustainability into their operations. The overarching goal of the conference is to foster knowledge exchange, recognizing that sustainability is no longer a passing trend but a crucial factor in ensuring long-term business success.

The event has been accredited with 3.5 hours of structured CPE qualifying under Core Competency, as per the Accountancy Board Accreditation Rules.

For more information on speakers, the event agenda, and to purchase tickets, visit Sustainability LIVE Malta. Times of Malta is media partner of Sustainability LIVE Malta.