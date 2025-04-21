In the heart of Senglea, a monastery hall will soon become the stage for an event that is anything but traditional.

On May 1, Workers’ Day, the Sala San Filep, part of the monastery complex, will host Prinjolata 3.0 – a sustainable fashion show blending creativity, heritage and community spirit in equal measure.

This year’s edition promises more flair, more voices, and a broader stage. Now in its third iteration, Prinjolata champions not just fashion, but a deeper ethos: sustainability, cultural preservation, inclusivity and accessibility. What sets it apart from other shows that adopt such buzzwords is that Prinjolata lives them – both in ethos and execution.

The event is the brainchild of Tonya Lehtinen, founder of Vogue Xchange, and Is-Sinjurina, an artist and designer. Together, they’ve built a platform that breaks down barriers to the often-exclusive world of fashion, while celebrating self-expression and community collaboration.

Tonya Lehtinen (left) backstage at the previous Prinjolata.

“This is a communication tool,” Lehtinen said. “If we don’t do events like this to inspire people and show what is possible, then innovation will not spread.”

Held inside the historic Sala San Filep, the show will feature collections from over 10 designers, including both Maltese and international talent. Among the local participants are Vogue Xchange, Common Bint by Is-Sinjurina, and Zowij Makes x Tekla. International contributors include Slovakian label Merde Royale and UK-based designer Ash Holden.

This is the first time Prinjolata is welcoming full collections from designers beyond Malta’s shores.

In keeping with its mission to be open and accessible, Prinjolata 3.0 is also featuring an “emerging talent” category – an open call for newcomers or students to submit a single look.

Is-Sinjurina (second from left) backstage at the previous edition.

“It is a nice way for people to dip their toe and try and see what it is like to be in a real fashion show,” said Is-Sinjurina.

The venue itself – steeped in heritage – was chosen with intention. Fr Joe Cini, a Salesian priest, reached out to Is-Sinjurina to let her know that the space is available for community events.

“We fell in love with it when we saw it and knew it was perfect straight away,” she said. “We all approach it from different angles, but we are all intrigued by history and it feels special to host [the show] in a venue steeped in history.”

Lehtinen and Is-Sinjurina are well-known figures in Malta’s grassroots fight against fast fashion. Vogue Xchange began as a clothes-swapping initiative and has since grown into a beloved second-hand shop and community space in Victoria, Gozo. Is-Sinjurina, on the other hand, is a visual artist and designer with a focus on textiles and historical folk costume.

Models on the catwalk at the previous edition.

The two women initially ran their own independent shows ‒ Vogue Xchange’s first sustainable fashion show launch­ed in 2020, while Prinjolata debuted in 2022. The following year, they joined forces to co-host Prinjolata 2.0 at the Valletta Design Cluster, which was a roaring success.

“This year’s edition will be similar to last year’s in terms of the diversity as well as the fun atmosphere and vibe,” said Lehtinen. She highlighted how last year’s show featured non-professional models of different body types, races and abilities.

“It was a beautiful mix,” she said. “You often go to cultural events and people are speaking about integration and representation without one person of colour in the room. That’s not us.”

A previous edition of Prinjolata

This commitment to inclusivity extends to the runway itself. Lehtinen revealed that no hair or makeup will be done for the models. “Brush your hair. Clean your face. Come as you are,” she said.

Is-Sinjurina echoed this spirit, pointing out how the mainstream fashion world can feel intimidating or inaccessible – especially for those starting out.

“We felt frustrated with how closed off the industry felt for most people, and we wanted to create the space for everyone – from students to pensioners – to engage with.”

In contrast to many local shows, Prinjolata is open to the public. The event is free of charge, with a community-first approach that has helped build a loyal following.

Support for this year’s event comes from APS Bank, which is sponsoring the show. Lehtinen and Is-Sinjurina also said they will be accepting donations to help cover event expenses and support future editions.

True to its celebratory tone, Prinjolata 3.0 will include music by DJs Tina Camilleri and Trespeace, and a fully stocked bar for guests to enjoy before and after the show. Attendees are encouraged to dress creatively, with organisers even suggesting guests wear something they’ve made themselves.

One lingering question remains: why name a fashion show after a traditional carnival dessert? Is-Sinjurina offered a fitting explanation.

“We felt that Prinjolata was an apt name since traditionally it was made out of leftover Christmas desserts, essentially upcycling them.”

Just like its namesake, Prinjolata 3.0 is about transformation – breathing new life into the old and showing how creativity can thrive in reuse.

Prinjolata 3.0 is taking place on May 1 and starts at 7pm, with the fashion show beginning at 8pm. More information is available on the Prinjolata Instagram page.