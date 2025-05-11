Plastic pollution remains one of the most pressing global environmental challenges. Each year, millions of tonnes of plastic waste accumulate in landfills and marine ecosystems, contributing to long-term ecological damage.

Natural Edge, a Maltese materials research company, is working to develop an alternative through the SUSTAInPack project, which aims to create biodegradable, seaweed-based packaging films as a viable substitute for conventional plastics.

SUSTAInPack is dedicated to the development of compostable and high-performance biofilms for use in food and industrial packaging.

Many existing biodegradable materials often lack mechanical strength and water resistance and sometimes they even include synthetic additives, which can compromise biodegradability.

By contrast, the research at Natural Edge focused on optimising the properties of the biopolymer-based film to ensure functionality comparable to traditional plastic packaging such as clingfilm.

A key aspect of the research is the investigation of seaweed-derived biopolymers, which offer an abundant and sustainable raw material source. Seaweed cultivation does not require fresh water, fertilisers, or arable land, making it an environmentally advantageous option for packaging applications. To ensure the films meet industrial standards, the research focuses on optimising several critical properties, namely:

• Transparency, which is important for food packaging for consumers to be able to see the food prior to purchase;

• Mechanical performance, so that the films are durable and can be stretched and handled, and;

• Water resistance, to ensure food is protected from moisture and external contaminants.

Through a combination of material characterisation techniques and product testing, as well as iterative formulation adjustments, the team has been able to develop biofilm compositions that achieve an optimal balance between structural integrity and biodegradability.

One of the primary research challenges lies in improving the water resistance of bio-based films while ensuring they are compostable. Many biodegradable materials exhibit hydrophilic tendencies, leading to moisture absorption and loss of mechanical integrity. The team managed to overcome water resistance issues using proprietary blends.

Natural Edge is currently looking at scaling up production methods, ensuring that biofilm technology can transition from laboratory research to commercial application. The team is also open to investment opportunities.

The SUSTAInPack project was funded by XJENZA (formerly known as MCST) through the FUSION: R&I Research Excellence Programme.

Inġ. Nicky Zarb is the director of Natural Edge Ltd, leading the company’s technical development through applied research and product innovation.

Noeleen Buttigieg is a senior research chemist at Natural Edge Ltd, specialising in chemical formulation and material research.

Photo of the week

Morphine, a powerful painkiller, was first isolated in 1804 by German pharmacist Friedrich Sertürner from the opium poppy (Papaver somniferum). He named the compound “morphium” after Morpheus, the Greek god of dreams, due to its sleep-inducing properties. Photo: Papaver somniferum/Wikimedia commons

Did you know?

• Bananas are berries, but strawberries aren’t. Botanically speaking, bananas qualify as berries because they develop from a single ovary. Strawberries, however, are aggregate fruits formed from multiple ovaries.

• Bamboo is the fastest-growing plant in the world. Some species of bamboo can grow up to almost one metre in a single day!

• Plants can “talk” to each other. Through chemical signals released into the air and soil, plants can warn neighbours of pests or stress, triggering defence responses.

• Some plants produce natural antifreeze. Arctic and Alpine plants create proteins that prevent ice crystals from forming in their tissues during freezing temperatures.

Sound bites

• Hemp is used to make an eco-friendly building material called Hempcrete made from hemp hurds and lime. While it is not load-bearing, it can be used for non-structural walls and provides thermal and acoustic insulation while acting as a carbon sink.

• Trees reduce urban temperatures through a combination of shading and transpiration, where water evaporates from leaves, cooling the surrounding air. This helps mitigate the urban heat island effect, improves air quality and reduces energy needed to cool buildings. Tree-lined streets and green roofs can all contribute significantly to creating cooler, more liveable spaces.

Curiosities – Nature’s windshield wipers: how leaves fight dust with science

It’s that time of year when rain brings the dreaded “xita tal-ħamrija” – Saharan dust mixed with rain that leaves a fine coating on outdoor surfaces. But have you noticed that some leaves are less dusty than others and seem to ‘repel’ dirt better?

In nature, dust can block sunlight and reduce photosynthesis.

Some plant leaves repel water and dirt thanks to their hydrophobic surfaces – i.e. they resist wetting, so liquids do not spread around well on the surface. On these surfaces, water beads up and rolls off, carrying dust with it.

This dirt-repelling ability comes from a micro-texture on the leaf’s surface which can trap air under the water droplets, keeping them spherical and mobile. Scientists have mimicked this mechanism to create self-cleaning materials, like hydrophobic sprays for car windshields and building surfaces.