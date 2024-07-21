The Swieqi local council is urging the government to "walk the talk" and acquire a vacant plot next to its premises set to be developed into a commercial and residential block.

The locality's mayor said the council has - for the past decade - lobbied politicians and ministers to find a way for the government to acquire the site for a "much-needed community project".

It is suggesting the site is turned into a garden, arts centre and underground parking.

According to application PA 3729/24 the vacant plot on Triq il-Keffa corner with Triq il-Qantar and Triq it-Terz could be excavated and turned into three underground levels of parking facilities, a commercial ground floor level, 24 apartments and three penthouses.

In the application form, Michael Bugeja, of Bilven Properties Limited, declared the company did not own the entire site but had been authorised to carry out the proposed development through an agreement with the owner.

Dozens - including the local council - have submitted their objection to the PA over the proposal.

Some described the location as one of the "last few green spaces" in central Swieqi that could be turned into "a green lung".

Others noted that the proposed project overshadowed an existing public garden which was a vital space for residents' mental well-being.

One objector pleaded: "Swieqi desperately needs some space and greenery for the community. We certainly do not need another huge building. This is imperative for our wellbeing and mental health".

On Sunday, the council, lamenting an "ever-increasing population and ever-decreasing open spaces", said it was not against development that was in line with current policies.

However, "the PA has to take a breather, review the local plans and seriously consider the requirements of our towns and villages – before approving more massive development".

If the government manages to devolve the land for public use, the council has its own plans for the site, which, it hopes, would "enhance its weak community spirit".

The council is proposing landscaped gardens at street level, a regional arts and cultural centre at semi-basement level and parking facilities underneath.

This centre would also serve the nearby towns of Pembroke, St Julian’s, San Ġwann, Sliema and Għargħur.

The council's proposal includes a piazza, a 300-person concert hall and 85 parking spaces.

"With local (Project Green) and EU funding, we are confident that the proposal could be economically viable.

"We once more appeal to the government to ‘walk the talk’ and find a way to assist this young community to have its own town centre," Muscat said on behalf of the council.