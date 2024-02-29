Swieqi United Futsal won the Enemed Women’s Trophy after seeing off Lija Athletics A 4-1 in the final held at the San Aloysius Pavillion.

It was a great display from the Owls as they showed their supremacy from the word go and even though Lija tried hard, they could not avoid the defeat.

Swieqi went ahead after just six minutes through Danna Fuentes who beat Daniela Mativa with a low shot.

Twenty seconds from the end of the first half, Lija had a golden chance to equalise as they were awarded a penalty, but Ruth Steer Cheetham saw her shot saved by Swieqi keeper Christiana Pisani.

In the second half, Swieqi continued to dictate matters and it was Danna Fuentes who struck again in the 31st minute before ten minutes later, Andjela Kricak made it 3-0 from close range.

