A depleted Hibernians squad scored a late winning penalty to put Birkirkara’s title bid on ice.

The Stripes headed into Saturday’s match with an eight-point lead at the top and a combination of a Birkirkara’s victory and Swieqi United failing to beat Mġarr United would have sealed their 12th title.

However, the title race is once again open with Birkirkara’s lead cut to five and with three games left.

More details on SportsDesk.