Malta International Airport has introduced the first of its new 3D security scanners that do not require passengers to remove liquids and electronics from hand baggage.

The new scanner, which also allows passengers to take through bottles of liquid larger than 100 ml capacity, features technology that provides airport security staff with more detailed information than previous models, removing the need to separate liquids and electronics.

In an interview with Times of Malta, Malta International Airport (MIA) CEO Alan Borg said the new devices mean faster security clearance and less stress for passengers without compromising safety.

And while just one scanner has been introduced, Borg said the airport was on track to have the new devices in all six of its security lanes by the end of the year.

For years, passengers have been required to remove laptops, tablets and liquids from hand luggage as part of pre-flight security checks, with containers over 100ml banned.

But the new scanner introduced this month removes the need for these restrictions by allowing security staff to see 3D and more detailed images of baggage items.

The airport’s CEO described the passenger experience of the new scanner as “easy” and said it made security checks more straightforward – and faster.

“You save time by not having to take liquids and laptops out of your bag. It’s significantly quicker and significantly improves the passenger experience,” said Borg.

While the limits on volume of liquid will not apply when passing through the new scanner, airport security will carry out additional tests on containers above 330ml, Borg said but stressed they were still able to be taken onboard.

He explained that passengers wanting to carry larger volumes of liquids would be met by “greeters” at the entrance to security and directed to the new scanner, with families, business and VIP customers given priority.

The new scanner allows passengers to take through bottles of liquid larger than 100 ml capacity.

'We would never compromise safety'

But with restrictions on liquids introduced in 2006 after the UK police foiled a terrorist plot to detonate liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks onboard transatlantic flights, is the airport sacrificing passenger safety for convenience?

“We would never compromise safety over visitor experience. Safety remains paramount and fundamental,” said Borg, stressing the new scanners use a “completely different technology”.

The airport boss compared the new devices to medical CT (computed tomography) scanners, which produce detailed images of the body for diagnosis.

“These scanners can tell whether a bottle is empty or full and whether the liquid is water or something else. It’s very specific, and when an alarm is triggered, there are additional tests we can do to verify it’s absolutely safe.”

Times of Malta saw airport security interact with images of scanned items, zooming in and rotating trays of luggage onscreen to see them from different angles.

Malta is one of the earliest countries in Europe to adopt the technology, with seven other countries having either introduced it or having plans to do so - MIA

By selecting different options, staff were able to filter items according to whether they were organic or metallic and view negative images of scans collected.

According to Borg, each machine costs around €500,000, with all six scanners representing an investment of around €3 million.

According to MIA, Malta is one of the earliest countries in Europe to adopt the technology, with seven other countries having either introduced it or having plans to do so.

And while Borg said in August the first lane would be operational by the first quarter of this year, manufacturing delays had led the lane to open later than expected, he said, admitting he might have been too “bullish” in his pledge.

“But, by the end of this year, we still aim to have all six lanes in operation, so we will be in line with my original pledge.”