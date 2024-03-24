Sliema Aquatic Sports Club swimmers were treated to a day of professional training from double Olympian Edward Sinclair this past week when the former swimmer-turned-coach visited the club for a two-pronged training session on Tuesday.

The session, with a seminar in the morning and more hands-on training in the afternoon, saw several young swimmers refine their craft ahead of the national championships at the beginning of April.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Sinclair said his visit aimed to give the swimmers a ‘fresh voice’ as they prepare for their races.

“I’m really, really privileged to be able to come here and work with the team. (Sliema ASC) reached out to me to come over from the UK and help them just enforce some of the things they’ve been doing,” Sinclair said.

