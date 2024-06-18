‘Currents of Change: Exploring the Challenges in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Landscape’ was the theme of a well-attended conference held by the Insurance Association Malta on May 23.

As the title implies, the purpose behind this conference was that of contributing to the national debate on and raising awareness about electric vehicles and to pass on the message that there’s much more to the vehicle electrification than just having a sufficient charging infrastructure.

The association’s vice-president, Catherine Calleja, welcomed the delegates attending the conference with an overview of the main challenges that the transition to electric vehicles brings.

Mark-Anthony Sammut, shadow minister for transport and mobility, highlighted his party’s position on this issue and how it fits within the context of moving towards sustainability of the transport system.

Unfortunately, no one to present the current administration’s views and policies was able to attend the conference.

Francis Valletta, from the association’s Motor Insurance Sector committee, highlighted the main concerns and challenges faced by the insurance sector.

The key issue remains whether there is enough data and information available for insurers worldwide to price the insurance premium for EVs more precisely so as to fairly reflect the risk they bring.

These challenges are even more pronounced locally considering that, as a small country, we have to rely on the experience and expertise of larger countries, also keeping in mind that only around two per cent of the total registered vehicles are EVs.

Challenges are also being faced by repairers who need to be trained on how to handle EVs in a safe manner and adopt efficient repair methods that do not compromise the vehicle’s safety features.

The Civil Protection Department was also well represented during this conference and their presentation provided delegates with an overview of the CPD’s capacity by way of resources, equipment and knowhow. While the delegates present were reassured to learn about the level of CPD’s preparedness in dealing with the particular hazards presented by EVs, investment in purchasing the appropriate equipment remains a challenge that needs to be addressed promptly by the authorities concerned.

Dan Harrowell, from Thatcham Research UK, was next with his presentation, highlighting the impact of EV adoption on both the insurance and repair sectors. As with the adoption of petrol- and diesel-fuelled vehicles, electrification is another challenge which can be handled effectively once those involved in the repair industry are knowledgeable and the correct methodologies are applied.

There is absolutely nothing to worry about so long as the right methods and equipment are used

Vehicles powered through fossil fuels could potentially be more dangerous than EVs, and, while there are challenges in getting the right information and training, one good approach to start off with is to understand “What not to do” when handling EVs, especially in the repair process.

Thatcham Research is well equipped to provide the necessary training to repairers and motor vehicle assessors thanks to its extensive experience and knowledge base. Local vocational education entities and operators in the vehicle repair industry would do well to reach out and avail themselves of the facilities they offer as our country transitions towards electrification.

The updating of skills was also the theme of David Punter’s presentation, from the Institute of Assessors and Automotive Engineers (UK). He touched upon the repairability of vehicles taking into account repairers’ competence, including a thorough understanding of repair methodologies, access to right tooling, adherence to health-and-safety standards and the availability of the right waste disposal and controls.

All modern vehicles, not just EVs, are manufactured using composite materials and if one applies incorrect methods of repair, this can compromise the vehicle’s safety features, for instance by weakening parts of the vehicle that are designed to protect the passengers in a collision. He stressed that when assessing a repair job on a damaged vehicle, assessors need to be sufficiently trained to weigh all these factors before the work is authorised.

The emergency department at the Mater Dei Hospital was represented by Jonathan Joslin, whose presentation left an impact on the audience as they could appreciate the difficult but extremely important and life-saving work the department does.

As is the case with the CPD, the emergency department has focused on the standards of care adopted when assisting persons injured in traffic accidents, in particular during the pre-hospital admission phase. Without doubt, this has a major positive outcome on the injured person’s survival chances, as supported by statistics quoted by Joslin.

He emphasised the importance given to regular training and in adopting practices that also keep the rescue team safe even when an EV is involved, as these vehicles bring new factors that must be given due consideration.

During the Q&A session at the end, it was clear that those attending had understood the importance of more dissemination of knowledge about the impact of EVs as well as the necessity for training to be made available, especially for repairers.

The key message was that while EVs are bringing about new and different types of risks, there is absolutely nothing to worry about so long as the right methods and equipment are used and resources are available. All those involved must be made aware of the fact that lack of the appropriate knowledge or a non-compliance with safety procedures and correct repair methods can substantially increase the risk of injury or loss of life.

EVs are here to stay as car manufactures close down the lines that produce ICE vehicles, and all the relevant stakeholders need to put their heads together and ensure a safe working environment for all those who will be directly or indirectly involved with EVs.

It is clear that there is no longer any room for complacency and that the time to act is now.