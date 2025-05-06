Kamel Ghribi’s recent high-profile visit to Syria, was a first for a private sector business mogul from Europe. The intention was clear: a commitment to supporting the country’s post-war reconstruction efforts. So far, multilateral development agencies have not made any promises as strong as GKSD. This comes as a follow-up to other governments, Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreement with the World Bank to cover $15 million owed, as the new government in Damascus looks to rebuild the economy after the civil war. At the recent memorial of the Pope Francis, in Rome, Kamel Ghribi, was seen with many world leaders exchanging cordial sometimes sympathetic, and cheery words. Leading founder of GKSD (the International arm of Gruppo San Donato group), this Tunisian-Italian businessman is a curious mix between health diplomacy and philanthropy, with a mission to bridge the MENA region and Europe. But beyond his corporate and philanthropic endeavours, there is a growing consensus among diplomatic corridors that he is perhaps the leader Tunisia desperately needs at the helm of affairs.

Some Western politicians may be surprised, but Ghribi’s recent meeting with the Syrian President demonstrates his political network and regional support. Ghribi, usually behind the scenes, has been an ear for many leaders, where trust was earned. Today, he aims to take action on his support towards development and empower the populations that need it the most. Healthcare diplomacy has been instrumental in developing GKSD, which now operates as a quasi-development agency. This is a breath of fresh air, as the US abandons USAID and restructures its other MDBs. Whispers heard in Rome echoed his potential transformative role as the next leader of Tunisia.

Whos is Kamel Ghribi?

Over the years, Ghribi has cultivated strong ties with leaders across the Arab world and Europe. His engagements with the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM Council), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and his influence in Italy’s foreign relations highlight his ability to navigate complex political landscapes. He has also been instrumental in numerous other ways, including the following:

Recent acquisitions of AHOP in Poland, blessed by Prime Minister Tusk

He played a pivotal role in strengthening Italy-Libya relations, particularly in healthcare.

He helped to enhance medical cooperation efforts in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

His philanthropic initiatives in Tunisia include hospital upgrades, the establishment of a specialised children's heart catheterisation laboratory at La Rabta Hospital.

He has helped to create pathways for closer EU-MENA healthcare alignment hrough his support of regional health forums and policy symposia.

Why Tunisia Needs Someone Like Ghribi

Years of ineffective governance, economic hardship, and social discontent have left many Tunisian citizens yearning for a leader who can restore stability and international credibility. Perhaps Ghribi’s unique profile makes him the ideal candidate. Very few Tunisian politicians possess Ghribi’s extensive network. His relationships with key decision-makers around the world could help unlock investment, trade deals, and diplomatic support for Tunisia.

More so, Ghribi’s focus on healthcare and education shows his commitment to social welfare. Tunisia’s crumbling public health system desperately needs such expertise.

Amid Tunisia’s economic crisis, Ghribi’s private-sector experience and international investment know-how could attract much-needed foreign capital. His ability to negotiate high-stakes deals would be a game-changer.