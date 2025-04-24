A woman is claiming that the right to education of her two children is being breached after the educational authorities failed to enrol them into schools due to lack of documentation.

The woman, a Syrian national, arrived in Malta with two of her three children in 2021, and went on to give birth to her third child while in the country.

The children are a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy who should be attending school regularly according to local laws mandating that children attend school between the ages of five and 16 years.

In her legal application, the woman outlines how she was just nine years old when the civil war broke out in Syria. She encountered her Malta-born Syrian husband there.

The woman’s family only managed to escape the war in 2019 when they fled from Turkey to Greece.

While in Greece, they applied for protection but were unaware of the outcome of their application, she said. They were placed in a camp with four other families and found themselves surrounded by “dangerous” people.

The man disappeared when the woman was already pregnant with their third child, the court application continues. She decided to continue the journey alone with their children and eventually arrived here in 2021.

Here, the woman applied for asylum for her and her children. The application was rejected since she had been granted protection in Greece.

The local authorities filed a take-back request – a procedure in which an EU Member State becomes aware that a person has made an asylum request in another EU Member State and notifies the country to take back that person.

However, the request was rejected by the Greek authorities since the family had already been granted protection and were not seeking asylum.

In the meantime, the children reached the age when they should be in compulsory education. The woman tried to apply on their behalf through aditus Foundation.

The Migrant Learners’ Unit informed the woman that the application was incomplete since she did not provide a residence permit, identity card or blue paper. Since the woman was not granted protection in Malta, she and her children lack identification documents.

The foundation’s lawyer explained that the applicant has no access to those documents, in return they were informed that without those documents they could not proceed with enrolling the children in school.

The boy and girl would be in Year 1 and 2 respectively, had they joined a school this year.

On September 19, 2024, the woman's lawyers sent a letter to the education minister outlining the situation. This remained unanswered, leading the woman to file a breach of human rights claim arguing that her children’s right to education was being breached by this internal policy adopted by the Migrant Learners’ Unit, that is not enrolling any migrant children unless their residency in Malta is confirmed.

In her application, the woman is suing the education ministry for the rights’ breach and asking for an effective remedy and compensation.

The case was filed earlier this week by lawyers from the Public Interest Litigation Network, Dr Eve Borg Costanzi and Dr Matthew Cutajar, with the support of aditus Foundation.