Activists marked the fifth anniversary of Malta's first known racial killing on Saturday by denouncing the wait for justice and a warning to politicians to stop fanning racial prejudice.

Ivorian man Lassana Cisse Souleymane, 42, was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 6, 2019, as he was walking to the Ħal Far open centre after watching a football match with friends.

Two other African men were also injured as a result of the shooting.

Two members of the Armed Forces of Malta, Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna, have been accused of the murder as well as the attempted murder of Cisse’s friends as well as of a hit-and-run incident of May Malimi.

The two were, however, released on bail in December 2019 against a €30,000 deposit and a €20,000 personal guarantee, pending the trial.

Half a decade later, activists are still calling for justice.

Activist and academic Maria Pisani said the inexcusable court delays prolong suffering, deny closure, and deepen distrust in the legal system.

"Meanwhile, by all accounts, the accused continue to live their lives, evading accountability. Such injustices perpetuate inequalities, whilst reinforcing systemic bias and discrimination. It is shameful.”

Lassana Cisse Souleymane

Christine Cassar from Moviment Graffitti said the murder did not happen in a vacuum.

"For far too many years, political discourse has fanned the flames of racial prejudice, while others have condoned discrimination by their silence. The government needs to stress that racism and prejudice will not be tolerated. Only then will we start seeing real change in the public and private sectors,” said

Cassar also added that she believes it is Prime Minister Robert Abela’s responsibility to use his authority to exert positive influence and lead by example.

She urged him to foster a nation where Maltese people and foreigners could live peacefully side-by-side, irrespective of religion, nationality or skin colour.